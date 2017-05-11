'Designated Survivor' Episode 21 Spoilers: Hannah and Kirkman 'Brace for Impact' in Season Finale

"Designated Survivor" fans better brace for impact because things are about to get really interesting in the season finale.

(Photo: Facebook/DesignatedSurvivor)A promotional image for "Designated Survivor."

Incidentally, the title of the episode is "Brace for Impact" and according to the official synopsis, Hannah Wells (Maggie Q) is going to have to prevent the conspiracy from carrying out a final attack.

Well, that sounded ominous. Hannah was literally in a bind in the previous episode and viewers probably thought she's going to be Nestor Lozano's (George Tchortov) latest victim. However, her captors decided that it would be better if they placed her in a van filled with explosives.

The van is currently at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters and Hannah will have to find a way to get out of this situation or else she's a goner. Based on the synopsis, it seems she's going to have a prominent role in the finale. That means she will have to escape so she can foil the bad guys' plans.

Meanwhile, President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) has authorized a nationwide manhunt for the mastermind behind the attacks. Everything was going fine at the NATO meeting until Abe Leonard's (Rob Morrow) "bombshell" story made the headlines. Kirkman's reeling from the backlash after word got out that the terrorist group Al Sakar wasn't really responsible for the Capitol bombing, and now he has to look for the real perpetrators.

Meanwhile, several publications including Movie Pilot believe that the chances of "Designated Survivor" getting renewed for another season are quite high since millions of viewers are tuning in. Den of Geek has also reported that former "The Good Wife" executive producer Keith Eisner is going to be the showrunner for season 2.

Right now, ABC has yet to confirm that the show has been renewed, but sources say the network will probably want to keep it going.

"Designated Survivor" episode 21 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.