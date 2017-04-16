'Designated Survivor' Season 1 Episode 17 Spoilers: New Threats as Kirkman Forms Supreme Court; Wells to Find New Lead?

The challenges just keep piling up as President Kirkman (Keifer Sutherland) tries to do the best he can in his first 100 days of presidency. And despite FBI Agent Wells' (Maggie Q) unyielding effort to uncover the mystery behind the bombing of the Capitol, it seems she's finding more questions than answers.

YouTube/ABC Television Network A screenshot of U.S. President Tom Kirkman (Keifer Sutherland) from ABC’s political thriller, “Designated Survivor.”

In the upcoming 17th episode of ABC's freshman political thriller, Kirkman will struggle to form a brand-new Supreme Court, and not without a few hitches. His choice for chief justice will be questioned, as teased in the official trailer, just as the threats from potential enemies keep mounting.

The trailer also previews a scene where POTUS loses his patience and demands that the staff opposing his plans and decisions return to their seats and show him respect. Will the president finally find steadier footing to stand his ground and face-off against his political adversaries?

On the other hand, Wells' attempt to go undercover leads her to a discovery that turns out to be even more than she could've expected. What will she discover and how will this affect her investigation into the conspiracy in Kirkman's government?

The official synopsis does not reveal much, but it seems that Wells' investigation may finally be leading her to some critical leads. What will this new discovery reveal about who Kirkman can and cannot trust?

Meanwhile, an additional problem appears in journalist Leonard (Rob Morrow) and the explosive story he came back with from the Middle East. Wright (Kal Penn) will try to take care of it, but how long can he possibly hold Leonard back from exposing this story? And how exactly will this exposé affect Kirkman's presidency?

"Designated Survivor" season 1 episode 17 titled "The Ninth Seat" airs on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.