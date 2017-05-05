'Designated Survivor' Season 1 Episode 20 Spoilers: Penultimate Episode Exposes Enemies' Plans; Can Agent Wells Survive the Barge?

The threat against America continues as Agent Wells (Maggie Q) sails off to who knows where in the penultimate episode of ABC's political thriller series "Designated Survivor."

YouTube/ABC Television NetworkCan Agent Wells (Maggie Q) survive the upcoming penultimate episode of “Designated Survivor”?

While President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) headed off to Air Force One en route to his first international summit, one of his most trusted allies, Agent Wells, found herself in a barge bound for nowhere at the end of the previous episode. Moreover, despite having gotten so close to finding out what the enemies' next target of attack would be, Atwood (Malik Yoba) has just been gunned down for thinking he could take on the bad guys on his own.

Remaining blissfully unaware through all of these, President Kirkman boards the Air Force One with an excited Seth (Kal Penn) because, despite the threats and conspiracies to and within his government, the POTUS still has other important duties to attend to.

But what will have been Kirkman's first international summit is derailed when journalist Leonard (Rob Morrow) publishes an explosive article, revealing that the government has captured the wrong guy in regards to the Capitol bombing. It is indeed a bombshell that puts the President in a precarious position, but his life is not the only one that is put at risk as the season inches closer to its final episode.

The official trailer for the upcoming penultimate episode hints that despite all of her efforts to make contact with anyone outside of the barge, along with her fierce combat skills, Agent Wells may not make it out of her floating prison alive. She will, however, uncover the conspiracy's next target. Will she be able to communicate this information to anyone who can pass it on to the president? More importantly, will she be alive long enough to come back to Kirkman's side and help out in any possible way, or will this really be the end of her service to the government?

Meanwhile, fans of the series will be glad to know that a new executive producer (EP) has just signed on to helm its upcoming second season. Deadline reported that former "The Good Wife" EP, Keith Eisner, will be taking over as showrunner from Jeff Melvoin for the series' second year. And although an official announcement has not been made yet, the political thriller is fully expected to be picked up, owing to its consistently good performance in the ratings board.

"Designated Survivor" season 1 episode 20 titled "Bombshell" airs on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.