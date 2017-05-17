'Designated Survivor' Season 1 Episode 21 Spoilers: Explosive Season Finale to Finally Put an End to Conspiracy?

FBI Agent Hannah Wells (Maggie Q) may have made it out of the enemy's ship alive, but she finds herself in bigger trouble on the final episode of "Designated Survivor" season 1.

ABC Television NetworkA screenshot of POTUS Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) from ABC’s political thriller series “Designated Survivor.”

The threat to President Tom Kirkman's (Kiefer Sutherland) government continues, and this time, Agent Wells may end up dead right in the middle of the enemy's final attack — if she doesn't find a way out of her current predicament soon enough, that is.

In the previous episode of ABC's political thriller, Agent Wells' seemingly hopeless situation aboard the enemy's ship found new light when she was able to send out a distress call before getting knocked out cold. The Navy was able to apprehend the bad guys on the ship, but Agent Wells has since then been relocated to a van parked in the garage of the FBI headquarters. Moreover, as Agent Wells would soon realize, this van also happened to be armed with heavy explosives set on a timer counting down the final three minutes before an explosion.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming finale episode titled "Brace for Impact," Agent Wells will do everything she can to stop the conspiracy's final attack. But will she have to risk her life getting the explosives away to an area where it can do the least damage? How can one woman stop a potentially deadly explosion in under three minutes?

The synopsis also states that President Kirkman will be authorizing a nationwide manhunt for the people responsible for the attacks. However, the official trailer for the episode also hints at another bomb set to explode much closer to home. Can Kirkman and Wells survive the impending attack and be able to once and for all bring their enemies down?

The "Designated Survivor" season 1 finale will air on Wednesday, May 17, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC. The series has also been renewed for a second season and will be holding down the same Wednesday night schedule when it returns later this year.