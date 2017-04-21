'Designated Survivor' Season 1 Spoilers: Upcoming Episode to Expose Traitor in the White House

A traitor has been hiding in plain sight among President Tom Kirkman's (Kiefer Sutherland) own people all this time, and his or her identity will finally be revealed in the next episode of "Designated Survivor."

Facebook/DesignatedSurvivor A screenshot of President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) from ABC’s political thriller “Designated Survivor.”

The previous episode of ABC's freshman political series ended with a shocking twist when it revealed that Nestor Lozano aka Catalan (George Tchortov) was still alive and was also kicking up the conspiracy aimed at overtaking the American government. This terrorist group has been planning to replace the current government with a "new empire," and they seem set on organizing and executing their next attack.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode aptly titled "Lazarus," FBI agent Hannah Wells (Maggie Q) and former deputy director Jason Atwood (Malik Yoba) will be returning to Washington from their investigation in North Dakota to report their discoveries to Kirkman, who will, in turn, be in the midst of considering candidates for his next vice president.

Congresswoman Kimble Hookstraten (Virginia Madsen) made it clear in the previous episode that she expected to be offered the position after she helped pass the gun control bill in the House of Representatives. And while White House chief of staff Emily Rhodes (Italia Ricci) told Hookstraten's chief strategist Aaron Shore (Adan Canto) that the president has not promised anyone anything, this may not be enough to keep Hookstraten from vying for the position all the same.

However, the next episode may find her embroiled in a scandal that could jeopardize her chances of being made VP.

Moreover, journalist Abe Leonard's (Rob Morrow) investigation into Lozano will take an unexpected turn, which might end up endangering his very life.

The official trailer for the upcoming episode also teases one the biggest reveals this season, as it promises to finally unmask the traitor in the president's ranks.

"Designated Survivor" season 1 episode 18 airs on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.