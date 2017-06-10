'Designated Survivor' Season 2 Cast News and Updates: New Characters Added; Find Out Who They Are

"Designated Survivor" season 2 will kick off on ABC in the fall with new characters. Details as to who they are have been revealed but casting for the part has not yet been announced.

Facebook/ DesignatedSurvivor Kiefer Sutherland will return as President Tom Kirkman in "Designated Survivor" on ABC for season 2.

One of the new characters added to "Designated Survivor" is described as "a fiery female White House Counsel." Another characters is a "ruggedly handsome MI-6 operative" who will be involved with Hannah Wells (Maggie Q), as per TV Line.

But the show's star, Kiefer Sutherland, who plays President Tom Kirkman, has said before that he's expecting three new people. In a separate TV Line interview Sutherland said these new faces will become principal characters for "Designated Survivor" season 2. He, however, also warned viewers not to get too attached to the characters as something shocking and game-changing will happen to some of them in the upcoming season.

Filming for "Designated Survivor" season 2 has not started. The cast and crew are still taking a much-needed break after the first season concluded last May 17.

Meanwhile, fans expect "Designated Survivor" to be available for streaming on Netflix. The first season, however, will reportedly likely arrive on the streaming site around August along with another ABC show, "Once Upon a Time."

"Designated Survivor" tells story of a U.S. cabinet secretary who became the American president following a terrorist attack that killed several top government officials. President Kirkman, however, learns some shocking developments through the course of the season that the perpetrator behind the bombing is working in the White House.

The president was preparing to announce to Congress who they suspect has been stirring terrorism in America when the season ended, which means viewers won't know the culprit until the show's return in the fall. "Designated Survivor" also stars Natascha McElhone (First Lady Alex Kirkman), Adan Canto (Aaron Shore), Italia Ricci (Emily Rhodes), LaMonica Garrett (Mike Ritter), Kal Penn (Seth Wright), Virginia Madsen (Kimble Hookstraten), Ashley Zukerman (Peter MacLeish), Richard Waugh (Jay Whitaker) and Terry Serpico (Patrick Lloyd).