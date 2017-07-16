'Designated Survivor' Season 2 Cast, Plot News: Love Interest for Hannah

(Photo: ABC) A promotional banner for "Designated Survivor" season 2.

"The Deep End" alum Ben Lawson is officially the latest actor to be added in the growing ensemble of "Designated Survivor" season 2. His inclusion will set off a potential new romance on the show.

Lawson will be a series regular playing the role of an MI-6 operative named Damian Rennett who meets Hannah (Maggie Q) in Amsterdam while he is going undercover as a Dutchman.

According to Deadline, both will be mutually cautious of each other at first, but things between them quickly become more competitive and cutthroat. However, their relationship becomes more complicated when "irresistible mutual attraction" is thrown into the mix.

The casting of Lawson in "Designated Survivor" season 2 comes a few weeks after "Royal Pains" star Paulo Costanzo was added as a series regular to the show.

Costanzo will play the new White House Political Director named Lyor Boone. He is "a whiz kid" brought on by Emily (Italia Ricci) to assist with the messaging and political strategy of President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland).

However, the head of state himself is not sure if he can trust him. It is not a question of skills or talent, but Kirkman has no choice but to "uneasily embrace the necessity of a wheeling-and dealing next-gen political operator" in "Designated Survivor" season 2.

After all, Lyor can help him with getting America to trust him again so in "Designated Survivor" season 2, the president will go from being an outsider to insider, albeit with misunderstanding and quarrels.

Although two cast members were added in "Designated Survivor" season 2, Virginia Madsen will not reprise her role as Kimble Hookstraten when the show returns.

She broke the news on Twitter by responding to a fan's tweet. "Sorry I won't be back for season 2," she said. "It was a great role. I was loving it," she went on to say, adding that she would love to come back if needed.

"Designated Survivor" season 2 also tapped former "The Good Wife" executive producer Keith Eisner to replace Jeff Melvoin as the new showrunner. The latter is staying as executive producer.