'Designated Survivor' Season 2 Casting News: Virginia Madsen Not Returning Next Season

Congresswoman Kimble Hookstraten will not return in "Designated Survivor" season 2.

Facebook/DesignatedSurvivor"Designated Survivor" season 2 to usher in new characters

In a Twitter post, actress Virginia Madsen confirmed that she will not reprise her role as the Speaker of the House and one of President Tom Kirkland's (Kiefer Sutherland) major rivals as she tries to oppose all of the president's decisions.

Thanks Greg! Sorry I won't be back for season2. https://t.co/O3mEkg8J42 — virginia madsen (@madlyv) June 22, 2017

During the show's premiere season, Hookstraten initially opted to fill in the vice presidential spot. But she got involved in a big controversy that dimmed her chances to be appointed as President Kirkland's partner. However, she managed to make a deal with the president to be assigned in the secretary of education post toward the end of season 1.

When asked why her role had to go, Madsen explained that the writers might have other plans for the show. "I guess they had other stories to tell. It's a big show so I wish them well. But I would like to return to kick some ass," she stated in her post. The actress also revealed that she is still hoping that Congresswoman Hookstraten will have an opportunity to return to the show in the future.

Meanwhile, Sutherland revealed in a report from TVLine back in May that there will be new principal characters that will be introduced in "Designated Survivor" season 2. A follow-up report from the same publication revealed that one of them will be a "fiery" female character who will serve as a White House Counsel, while the other one will be a "ruggedly handsome" member of the MI-6 ops who will reportedly have a major encounter with FBI agent Hannah Wells (Maggie Q).

But there is no information yet about who will fill in the upcoming roles for season 2 at the moment.

ABC will air the premiere episode of "Designated Survivor" season 2 sometime this coming fall.