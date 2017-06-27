'Designated Survivor' Season 2: Everything to Know Before Premiere

After being met with raving reviews for the successful first season, "Designated Survivor" is romping things up in preparation for the highly anticipated season 2. New roles were previously teased and old characters are saying good-bye. Kiefer Sutherland, who plays as Tom Kirkman, has been more than active in keeping the hype up for "Designated Survivor" season 2.

Facebook/DesignatedSurvivor"Designated Survivor" stars Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman.

According to TV Line, one of the new characters to be featured in "Designated Survivor" season 2 is an opinionated, strong, independent woman in the White House Counsel and a "ruggedly handsome" operative who is set to meet and interact with Hannah Wells (Maggie Q). No casting ha been done yet for the roles, but fans are excited how these two new characters will shake up "Designated Survivor" season 2.

Meanwhile, Virginia Madsen will not be returning to the ABC series, as she has announced on Twitter. Madsen portrayed Kimble Hookstraten, a congresswoman who survived the tragedy alongside Tom. The production team has confirmed her exit, but Madsen has expressed her willingness to return should the producers and creators decide to have her character resurrected.

The cliffhanger at the end of the first season had fans questioning where the plot will go at this point, and Sutherland has previously teased that "Designated Survivor" season 2 will feature a midseason event that will shock the viewers of the series. No details have been revealed about what type of event it is, but many are speculating that it has something to do with the attack that killed the high-profile officials in a single blow.

Meanwhile, Keith Eisner of "The Good Wife" is also replacing Jon Harmon Feldman as the showrunner. Feldman left the spot in order to work on his other projects. As to how this internal change will affect the series remains a mystery. But Eisner has been known to come up with good things, which is why fans hold high hopes for "Designated Survivor" season 2.

"Designated Survivor" season 2 has no official release date yet, but it is likely to hit the screens on September.