'Designated Survivor' Season 2 News: Virgina Madsen Might Still Return, Says Showrunner

(Photo: Facebook/DesignatedSurvivor) Promotional picture for "Designated Survivor."

"Designated Survivor" star Virginia Madsen may still be back for season 2, despite announcing her exit.

Madsen, who played Kimble Hookstraten in season 1, shared the news of her departure from the show in June. The actress did not explain why she left the series, but she did mention that she is open to return in the future.

However, that may not be the case according to showrunner Keith Eisner. In an interview with TV Guide, Eisner revealed that Madsen's character is not yet permanently gone.

"We just haven't found anything for her in the moment," he stated. "But she's not being written off the show, so the hope is we'll find a place or a moment for her as well."

He added that the upcoming installment is a "long season" with 22 episodes. This means there are a lot of opportunities for Madsen's beloved character to enter the picture. As of now, Eisner said there is no "natural storyline" for her because their main focus for season 2 is the White House.

As previously confirmed, three new characters will be introduced this season. "NCIS: New Orleans" grad Zoe McLellan has been tapped to play Kendra Daynes, a sharp-witted lawyer who fulfills her dream of working as White House counsel.

Also joining this season is "The Night Of" star Paulo Costanzo as Lyor Boone. Appointed as the new White House Political Director, Lyor is described as a "whiz kid." He was brought on by Emily (Italia Ricci) to help the president with political strategies and matters about messaging.

"The Deep End" actor Ben Lawson is heading to the series as well. He will take on the role of an MI-6 operative named Damian Rennett. He crosses paths with Hannah (Maggie Q) while he works undercover as a Dutchman in Amsterdam.

The second season of "Designated Survivor" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.