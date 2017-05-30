'Designated Survivor' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers: Series to Resume With New Showrunner

Set in a political atmosphere, "Designated Survivor" has slowly been going up the ranks to be one of ABC's most-watched scripted series. The first season was a success despite the average ratings that the show garnered. Regardless, "Designated Survivor" is set to return for season 2.

Facebook/DesignatedSurvivor Promotional picture for the TV series "Designated Survivor."

Although an official air date has not been given, fans are expecting the series to resume sometime in September. The series began when on the night of the State of the Union address, an explosion killed everyone elected to the high office, including the president. The designated survivor of the incident was Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), who was immediately sworn in to be the new president. Despite the fact that this could have been the entire plot of the series, Kirkman soon discovered that the explosion on that fateful night was just the beginning of what could be a turbulent life in politics.

The plot of "Designated Survivor" season 1 was pretty solid and it garnered generally positive reviews. But recently, Deadline reported that Keith Eisner was the show's new showrunner which could mean that the series may take off in slightly different tone and direction.

According to a report by TV Line, "Designated Survivor" season 2 will focus on the backstories of the main characters as well as build on the groundwork that was laid out in the first season. This means that the upcoming season could also focus more on the complexities of the White House. All in all, the cast and crew behind "Designated Survivor" seem to be pretty confident about the upcoming season and fans are eagerly waiting on what Kirkman will do in the face of his circumstances.

"Designated Survivor" season 2 has no air date yet. Meanwhile, fans can convince friends and families to binge on the first season so that they can catch up before season 2 hits TV.