'Designated Survivor' Season 2 Spoilers, Cast: Showrunner Teases 'New Direction' for the Show, 'Thrilling' Patrick Lloyd Conclusion

(Photo: ABC) Kiefer Sutherland as President Tom Kirkman in "Designated Survivor."

With Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) becoming the President of the United States come "Designated Survivor" season 2, the show will also make quite the transition.

According to showrunner Keith Eisner, as Kirkman gets ready to be the leader of the country, the show will reflect this change in the character's life.

The show is going in a new direction this year. We're keeping what people loved last year and just adding to it. It's much more West Wing-focused, with a lot more characters, with standalone White House A-stories every week.

Eisner teased that "Designated Survivor" season 2 will be all about how "an outsider becomes an insider." Helping him that is White House Political Director Lyor Boone to be played by "Royal Pains" star Paulo Costanzo.

Lyor is a whiz kid that has the credentials and the skills to make Kirkman the man he needs to be for America. However, the President himself is not quick to trust him.

Eisner also promised that "Designated Survivor" season 2 will not waste time in tying loose ends in the Patrick Lloyd (Terry Serpico) storyline.

In fact, the second episode will provide a "thrilling conclusion" to it. However, he teased that whatever that comes out of it might have a lasting effect.

There will be a hangover, and there will be a thread we're drawing through from the whole Patrick Lloyd story as well.

From the looks of it, "Designated Survivor" season 2 will give fans a breather, but the danger might not be eradicated permanently just yet.

Lloyd remains a free man by the end of the first season, but it looks like things will soon change for him. However, it does not look like it will be downhill for him all the way.

"Designated Survivor" season 2 will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.