'Despicable Me 3' News: Everything to Know About Upcoming Animated Sequel

Since the first installment of "Despicable Me," many fans have fallen in love with Gru's (Steve Carell) minions. With their comedic antics and nonsensical conversations, it wasn't hard to get attached to the little yellow guys. However, "Despicable Me 3" is about to show another side of them that will provide fans with a little more information on how their relationship with Gru works.

Facebook/DespicableMe Promotional picture for "Despicable Me 3."

In the last installment of "Despicable Me," Gru has gotten married to Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig). She has become the adoptive mother of the girls and has since been part of the family. Considering that this is the first time that Gru's life is going the way he wants it to, the minions have decided to give him a break by letting him live out the good life.

However, they have their limits and pretty soon, they get frustrated with Gru's apparent lack of involvement in the villain world. Led by Mel (Pierre Coffin), the minions revolt and fire Gru and their former boss is left alone to face off with the main antagonist named Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker) while trying to be a team with his long lost twin brother, Dru (Carell).

Gru and Dru are on opposite sides of the spectrum. Whereas the former is dark and gloomy and secretly caring, Dru is cheerful to the point of being a source of annoyance for Gru. However, Dru wants one last criminal heist with his twin by getting back the diamond that Bratt has stolen. Without the minions and with a family to look after, Gru may be too far out of his element. But he has ways and fans are looking forward to seeing that.

According to spoilers reported by Yahoo! Movies, Gru still has his trusty Despicamobile with him. As is usual for anything that comes out of his house, the mobile can go from zero to 400 mph in three seconds, equipped with nuclear blast and is environmental-friendly.

Although the separation from the minions crashed his confidence, at least Gru has a ride to brag about, which is good for what's little is left of his self-esteem.

Billboard reported that Pharell Williams' "Yellow Light" will be featured in "Despicable Me 3" and the lyrics are a perfect representation of what Gru must be going through in his mission to be a perfect husband and father, win back the minions and defeat the bad guy.

"Despicable Me 3" hits the theaters on June 30.