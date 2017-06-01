'Despicable Me 3' News, Release Date: New Trailer Sees Gru Returning to His Old Ways, Minions in Prison

"Despicable Me 3" is waltzing into theaters soon, and Illumination recently released a new trailer in preparation for the film, which will see Gru reuniting with his long-lost twin brother, Dru.

The trailer opened with Gru's mother, Marlena (Julie Andrews), telling Gru (Steve Carell) about his brother. Gru's parents apparently divorced soon after Gru and his brother were brought into the world. Each parent took one son with them.

"Obviously, I got second pick," Marlena hilariously told Gru, who was more concerned about the fact that he had a twin brother that he had never met or even known about. Gru's daughter, Agnes, and his minions were just as surprised as he was in the trailer.

The next scene showed Dru (also Carrell) making quite an entrance in his lavish mansion as he excitedly greeted Gru. Dru picked his brother up and proceeded to jump up and down. Gru's daughters, minions and wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) were also present. They were all staying at Dru's place.

"Your discomfort is hilarious," Dru, who boasted a full head of blonde hair, exclaimed at the bald Gru.

As the brothers took a stroll around Dru's estate, he asked Gru how his professional life was. Gru said that everything was great but failed to mention to his brother that he was fired from the Anti-Villain League because of his failed mission to capture Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker).

Dru then revealed to his brother that he invited him because he wanted them both to "continue the family business," which was mainly being bad guys.

"Villainy is in your blood," Dru pointed out to Gru, as the minions looked at generations of family villains.

Dru also had a secret lair where he kept all of his advanced weapons. Gru, however, told his brother that he had chosen a new path in life, despite being visibly tempted by all of the gadgets displayed. Gru gave in, though, and he even tried to hide it from his wife with his brother's help. However, Lucy eventually found out.

Apart from that, the trailer also featured the minions spending time in jail and Agnes meeting a man who has seen a live unicorn.

"Despicable Me 3" will premiere in U.S. theaters on June 30.