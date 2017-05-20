'Despicable Me 3' Release Date, Spoilers: On Gru's Twin Brother and the Protesting Minion Mel

"Despicable Me" is back for more amusing accents, funny minions and the usual heart-wrenching storyline. "Despicable Me 3" is reportedly going to be introducing a lot of new things while keeping in mind the old storyline from its previous installments and spin-offs.

Facebook/DespicableMe Promotional picture for the movie "Despicable Me 3."

There's something about the minions that appeals to fans. They speak nonsense and have the funniest reactions to everything that happens around them. In movie theaters and living rooms, the minions have so far been the highlight of the entire "Despicable Me" franchise. Although they seem to be just the cute background that everyone can't help but love, "Despicable Me 3" will feature them in a way that will answer all the questions fans might be interested in asking.

"We learned more about the commitment that the Minions have, and what's the next level of their values," said "Despicable Me" co-director Kyle Balda in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "The first value we learned in 'Minions' is that they want to follow a big boss and do crimes, but the thing that's always ironic is that there's nothing inherently evil about the Minions. Their idea of being bad is slapping one another. But they just think they have it in their DNA to go and be villains."

"Despicable Me 3" will also feature a new minion named Mel. According to Balda, Mel is the one speaks out when their boss, Gru (Steve Carrell), fails to come out of his being good phase. And because the minions think that being evil is in their DNA, there's a lot of frustration. Another character that will be brought to life is Gru's twin brother, Dru, who is voiced also by Carrell. More details about this sudden brother will be given in a trailer to be released on May 24.

Meanwhile, fans need not worry about a possible "breakup" between Gru and his minions. Balda shared that the thing about their relationship that makes it so profound is that fact that they interact like an "old married couple." Fights may be inevitable but fans would do well to remember that they love each other at the core.

"Despicable Me 3" opens in theaters on June 30.