'Despicable Me 3' Release, Plot Details: Film To Be Part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival

The third installment of the animated film "Despicable Me" will be one of the highlights of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which will be held on June 12 to 17.

Facebook/ Despicable Me"Despicable Me 3" arrives on June 30, 2017.

The organizers announced this on Monday, April 24, and along with "Despicable Me 3," "The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales" and Pixar's "Coco" will also be part of the event's highlights.

The official Annecy Animation competition lineup includes "Animal Crackers," "Zombillenium," "Ethel and Ernest," and Japanese animated films "Lu Over the Wall," "My Silent Voice," and "In This Corner of the World" among others.

"Despicable Me 3," however, will be released in the U.S. officially on June 30. It will follow the new family life of Gru (Steve Carell), Lucy (Kristen Wiig), and their three adopted kids who have been in Gru's life since the first movie - Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Nev Scharrel).

Their happy family life is disrupted yet again when news about a long-lost twin brother, Dru (also voiced by Steve Carrell), comes to light. Gru and Dru will then embark on yet another heist as partners.

"I'm always excited to see what they have in store for the next step of Gru's life, but finding out he has a twin brother and playing opposite the character I'd already established was really, really fun," Carrell said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The actor also added that the upcoming movie will touch on sibling rivalries, and how people find out more about themselves through biological connections.

Although twins, Gru and Dru have different attitudes. Gru is always cynical and grumpy, while Dru is more optimistic and joyful. "I tried to target a lighter voice and an upbeat delivery," Carrell said.

Eric Guillon, the franchise's character designer, had difficulties upon coming up with a different version of Gru. However, the final version of Dru with blonde hair was one of his first options. "Often the first idea is the strongest," Guillon said.