'Despicable Me 3' Reviews: Critics Believe Numerous Plotlines Overtake Film's Slapstick Plot

The third installment of the "Despicable Me" animated film franchise is about to make its big screen debut in the U.S. on Friday, June 30. But critics officially revealed their opinion about Steve Carell's new movie.

Facebook/DespicableMe"Despicable Me 3" stars Steve Carell as Dru and Gru.

According to various reviews, the new "Despicable Me 3" film comprises too many plotlines. Its main story centers on the expulsion of Gru (Carell) and his co-secret agent Lucy (Kristen Wiig) from the Anti-Villain League after they fail to capture the vile villain named Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker).

Gru also learns that he has a long-lost twin brother named Dru (also Carell), who happens to be wealthier and more successful compared to him. Dru invites Gru, Lucy, and his adopted daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Nev Scharrel) to drop by his massive estate in a place called Freedonia.

But despite their constant bickering, Gru and Lucy ask Dru to help them chase after Bratt and recover the world's biggest diamond that the latter stole. On the other hand, the girls will also have their own subplot as Agnes attempts to look for a real unicorn.

Meanwhile, Gru's yellowish Minions will also have their share on the screen as they attempt to live on their own after their master decides to live a vile-less life because of his daughters. This brings them in a number of misadventures.

Because of these storylines, a report from Vox believes that the entire film was caught in a big mess since it was difficult to balance out all the said elements. There was a tendency to see some of the plots try to catch up with the rest.

Collider also agrees that the people behind the film placed a lot of plotlines in the story. They also tried to incorporate numerous slapsticks in the film to tickle the audience's funny bones, but they were not enough to make it at par with its original film.

Overall, reviews claim that "Despicable Me 3" could be an entertaining film for those who enjoy watching humorous animated films despite their complicated plotlines.