'Destiny 2' Beta Extended Until July 25

It looks like game developer Bungie is in a generous mood this week as they revealed that the beta for their upcoming game "Destiny 2" has been extended.

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional image for "Destiny 2"

This is great news for those who have been enjoying the "Destiny 2" beta. Bungie made the announcement via Twitter saying: "The Destiny 2 Open Beta has been extended through Tuesday 7/25 for additional service testing. Expected completion is 6 PM PDT."

This means that players will be able to keep on playing the beta for a few more hours before it is closed on the said date at 9 p.m. EDT.

What isn't extended however is the availability of the "Destiny 2" beta to be downloaded as Bungie also announced that players only had until July 23, 6 p.m. EDT to do so. Sadly, for those who weren't able to download the beta, they will just have to wait until the game is released.

The "Destiny 2" open beta first started on July 21 where it gave PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players a glimpse of how the main game will be. With the beta, players are given access to the game's opening mission, "Homecoming," as well as some cinematic for the game's campaign mode.

Multiplayer is also available along with Countdown mode which is set in the Endless map. Players who wish to try a strike can do so with the Inverted Spire and matchmaking can be done for players without a pre-arranged team.

For PC users, however, Bungie still hasn't disclosed when they would be making the beta available for the platform.

According to Comicbook, feedback for the game has been positive even with a few technical setbacks. The beta has surely given a good taste of what "Destiny 2" is all about.

For those who weren't able to participate in the beta, the game will be released on Sept. 6 for PS4 and Xbox One while PC users have to wait until Oct. 24.