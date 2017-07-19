'Destiny 2' Beta: How to Get Beta Access for Console; Test Run Ends on July 23

Facebook/DestinyTheGame A promo image for the "Destiny 2" open beta featured in the "Destiny" game series' official Facebook page.

"Destiny 2" is opening up their game for players to get an early look at the highly anticipated update to the multiplayer shooter game. How does one get into the beta for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One before it ends on Sunday, July 23?

The "Destiny 2" Beta is divided into several overlapping schedules, starting from Tuesday, July 18, and ending on Sunday, July 23. Gamers who have pre-ordered the game will have early access to the new content ahead of the open beta, where the rest of the players can join in, according to IGN.

Those who have pre-ordered the game for the PlayStation 4 started having access to the "Destiny 2" Beta on Tuesday, July 18, at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Buyers who availed of the Xbox One pre-order, meanwhile, were able to join in on Wednesday, July 19, at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The early access to the "Destiny 2" beta is a promo available to those who pre-ordered the game from a retailer participating in the promo. These include GameStop, EB Games and GAME, among others.

Physical pre-orders from eligible retailers will come with a card with the nine character "Destiny 2" Beta key printed on it. Buyers just need to present proof of purchase to get these cards.

Those who pre-ordered the game digitally from the PlayStation Network or Xbox stores are also eligible for early access to the "Destiny 2" beta. The nine digit Beta key will be sent by email for online pre-orders.

To use the nine digit key to unlock the game, players will have to head to the Code Redemption page, either through the "Destiny 2" beta website or through this link. A Bungie account is needed to use the Beta key, but it's easy to set up using the Sign-Up button.

For those who don't have pre-order keys, the beta is still open to console players everywhere, starting on Friday, July 21, just two days before the beta closes on July 23.

Meanwhile, PC players will have their own "Destiny 2" beta starting late August.