'Destiny 2' Beta News: Bungie Extends Deadline; See Until When

Twitter/@Bungie Promotional still of the "Destiny 2" open beta gameplay.

"Destiny 2" developer Bungie has decided to extend the open beta deadline.

Last week, the early access and open beta for "Destiny 2" started for console players. It was supposedly going to end on Sunday, July 23, at 9 p.m. Pacific time or 12 a.m. EDT on July 24.

However, Bungie announced on Sunday afternoon that the open beta has been extended up to Tuesday, July 25, at around 9 p.m. EDT so developers can observe some "additional service testing."

In another announcement, Bungie said the open beta's Monday and Tuesday extension was dedicated for some "dangerous testing." "Monday and Tuesday, we'll shoot out a turbine or two in the datacenter for science," the developers said in another social media post.

Since the Monday and Tuesday testing is focused on heavy gameplay, Bungie warned open beta participants to expect more service interruptions.

On Sunday afternoon, Bungie closed the open beta testing specifically for the new social space in "Destiny 2" called The Farm. The announcement was met with funny replies from participating players who refuse to leave the game feature.

On a serious note, some players managed to stay in The Farm beyond the scheduled testing time. These players thought codes of the unfinished game have allowed them to be virtually concealed from the servers. Some were able to remain in the new social space for as long as 40 minutes beyond the time limit.

Players who pre-ordered "Destiny 2" were given free passes to the open beta and were able to access the game's opening campaign mission called "Homecoming." Bungie also made the co-operative game mode "The Inverted Spire" and competitive multiplayer stages "Countdown" and "Control" available for participants.

On other related "Destiny 2" news, the developers promised they have corrected one major criticism in the first "Destiny" game — the very limited narrative.

In a recent interview, "Destiny 2" senior narrative lead Jason Harris told IGN: "I can't emphasize enough that we are now ready to tell stories in this world. Big, expansive, cinematic stories."