'Destiny 2' Beta News: Pre-Order the Title to Get Beta Early Access

Bungie is gearing up for the beta phase of its upcoming online-only multiplayer game, "Destiny 2," which will go live in a few days.

Facebook/DestinyTheGame "Destiny 2" features new attack/defend Countdown mode.

Players who pre-order the "Destiny 2" will be granted Beta Early Access.

PlayStation 4 gamers who pre-order "Destiny 2" will get PS4 Beta Early Access from July 18 to 20. Xbox One gamers will be granted Beta Early Access from July 19 to 20. The Open Beta for everyone will take place from July 21 to 23.

While the hype for the video game title is still strong, the developers have asked the public to temper their expectations as the game is still in its beta phase, which means technical issues should pop up every now and then.

According to Bungie, players could encounter a variety of network error codes since they will be testing server stability. During Crucible gameplay, the developers pointed out that the location names will often fail to appear. And if players will see a black screen during their Countdown match, they will possibly be Kicked to Orbit. In addition, Sandbox balancing is still in progress; hence, the level of damage caused by weapons and abilities might not be what will appear in the final version of the game.

Players who do encounter these issues are encouraged to follow Bungie's Network Troubleshooting Guide.

It is important that gamers take note of these problems and report them through the Feedback forum for "Destiny 2," which has already been set up, so Bungie can address them before the title launches. After all, these tests are conducted for this very purpose.

Bungie revealed that it has revamped familiar subclasses. Gamers can expect to see Striker, Gunslinger, and Voidwalker along with their weapons and abilities in the Beta.

PC gamers will get their chance to access the "Destiny 2" Beta this August. Details as of now are sparse.

More updates should arrive in the following weeks.