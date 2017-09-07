'Destiny 2' Class Review: What Play Style Fits Each Class?

Old "Destiny" players have the option to just carry over their previous characters to the newly-launched "Destiny 2," but for new players, which class is the best choice? They can read on to learn more about how each "Destiny 2" starting class works.

Instagram/DestinyTheGame The Titan class in 'Destiny 2' is not just for defense; they can be an aggressive assault troop as well.

The three classes in "Destiny 2" might seem to offer a limited choice at first glance, but players will soon come to learn just how different the new subclasses are from each other in Bungie's sequel of their first-person MMO.

The Titan is for those who want to take charge of a battle by straight up trading blows with the opposition. Their subclasses, when unlocked, eventually branches out this class to the more offensive role. Players choosing this class starts out with the Sentinel, a defensive class that can sustain itself through intense combat with shields and health-restoring moves.

The Hunter, meanwhile, is the game's new mobility-based class. Even as the other classes dabble in one or two mobility skills, the Hunter specializes in them. Not only does the class start with a double jump, it further refines it into a triple jump, strafe jump or high jump, as GameSpot notes.

The Warlock has a lot of options to turn a fight in its favor, either by healing allies or clearing the field of enemies from a wide selection of powerful spells. The role of the Warlock is support, but it is one class that is vital to a success of a team. Players start off as a Dawnblade, a flashy, highly-mobile caster that can go airborne to strike fast and hard.

The video below shows a few glimpses of the new "Destiny 2" classes in action, as the players brave the server queues to re-learn their classes of choice. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are out right now, with the PC version coming up on Oct. 24.