'Destiny 2' E3 2017 News: Beta Plans, Other Details to Be Announced; Panel Hosted by WWE's Big Show

After Bungie dropped a lot of major details about "Destiny 2" during a special launch event in May, the game developer is expected to reveal more information about the highly anticipated sequel during the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week.

facebook/DestinyTheGame Promo image for "Destiny 2"

Speculations have claimed that Bungie will unveil their beta plans for the sequel of the highly successful "Destiny" game that was released in 2014. The developer pointed out in the game's FAQ page that those who pre-ordered the game will have early access to the upcoming "Destiny 2" beta. But it did not specify the details of the upcoming trial event. This information is expected to be unveiled at E3 2017. However, the company has yet to confirm if the rumors are true.

According to reports, the upcoming "Destiny 2" panel on Tuesday, June 13, will be hosted by World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Big Show, who is rumored to be one of the game's most loyal fans. He will join Bungie CEO Pete Parsons to talk about the upcoming first-person shooter game. While video game players might find the pairing of the professional wrestler and the game studio head a little unexpected, they could be treated to an interesting conversation between the two.

Other speculated items that could be discussed at the E3 2017 panel for "Destiny 2" could be the contents of the game's story missions. Reports also mentioned that the missions for the soon-to-be-released game have a lot of different objectives and gameplay aspects. This may be showcased through a trailer that could be shown during the panel.

Moreover, the game developer could announce more information about the upcoming game's customization options that will be introduced for the gear and weapons of "Destiny 2." Other unannounced details about "Destiny 2" are speculated to be revealed during the upcoming annual trade show.

E3 2017 starts on Tuesday, June 13, up until Thursday, June 15.