'Destiny 2' First Raid Comes Out A Week After Release

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional poster for 'Destiny 2'

Bungie is celebrating the release of "Destiny 2" with its first raid just one week after its release. This was announced by the game's director Luke Smith via his personal Twitter account.

Not much is known about the raid's details and that is unlikely to change. According to Smith, there will be no teaser for the game's first raid.

It shouldn't be unsurprising though given that Bungie has not been very forthcoming with raid details except when it's about to go live. However, this hasn't stopped some high-level players to sprint through them as if they had done so multiple times.

The sequel to their 2014 multiplayer first-person shooter, "Destiny 2" is set to be released next week. This puts the raid schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. PT exactly one week after the game hits the shelves.

While a week doesn't allow ample time to prepare for the raid, the game's new Guided Games system makes up for it. The option allows clans in need of extra players to fill their ranks with solo players who would otherwise be unable to join in Nightfall and Raid content designed for groups.

A "soft beta" of the Guided Games system is set to be released on Sept. 12 in Nightfall. The main reason behind the delayed release is to allow for enough time for clans to form within the game. Additionally, if there are too few clans and too many "seekers" the queue times would take longer. Around 30 to 50 percent of players will be given "seeker" access during the soft beta will full access being granted on Sept. 26.

Smith has also revealed the date for the game's version of Trials. The team-based competitive mode is set to go live on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. PT.

"Destiny 2" is set to be released on Sept. 6 for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, and Oct. 24 for the Windows PC.

