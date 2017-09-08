'Destiny 2' Gameplay News: Bungie Confirms Clan Features Are Now Live; Reminds Players to Expect Long Server Queues

Facebook/DestinyTheGame "Destiny 2" was officially released on Sept. 6 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. A PC launch will follow on Oct. 24.

This week marks the much-awaited release of "Destiny 2" on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, game developer Bungie earlier warned players about congested servers. Meanwhile, the delayed clan features are now live.

"Destiny 2" was first released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Wednesday. The game was originally slated to launch on Friday but Bungie considered that a weekend schedule would probably lead them to even more erratic server traffic. Thus, to avoid worse issues, the developers decided to launch the game on a mid-week day.

However, that did not mean seamless access to the game as well. A day before "Destiny 2's" release, Bungie warned players to expect troubles when signing in to the game.

In an earlier tweet, Bungie said: "As Destiny 2 becomes available in more regions, players may encounter the Destiny Server Queue when signing-in." This means that some of the players will not be able to access the game at their first try or until the server traffic subsides.

Meanwhile, Bungie has also previously posted a reminder bulletin about the server queue. In unfortunate situations, players who are already at the front of the queue but cannot connect for some reasons will practically be replaced and will have to re-enter and wait once more.

Players should also make sure not to lose their internet connection while waiting to be logged in to avoid being removed from the queue because, when that happens, "their placement will not be retained."

On the other hand, one of the well-liked aspects of "Destiny 2" is its clan features. It allows players to form their group based on their commonalities in terms of playing the game. Unfortunately, a day before "Destiny 2's" release, Bungie announced that the clan features of "Destiny 2" will not be available "for the first several days after launch."

However, a few hours ago, the developer made another announcement and said the clan features are now live. They made the confirmation through Twitter.

Meanwhile, "Destiny 2" will be released on PC at a later schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 24.