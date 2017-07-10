'Destiny 2' Gameplay News: Bungie Extends Open Beta to 'Millions' of Testers; Previews Campaign Mission, PvP Mode and More

facebook.com/DestinyTheGame Promo image for 'Destiny 2'

Bungie has just announced that they are making the open beta testing of "Destiny 2" available to "millions" of testers and will preview some of the contents that will be offered in the final release.

Bungie and Activision recently launched the latest trailer for the game's open beta. In it, the developers confirmed several game modes that some players may exclusively test before the title's actual release.

First, the open beta will provide early access to the title's opening campaign mission, which is dubbed "Homecoming," for players to experience its gameplay and "cinematics."

Participating gamers can also sample the co-operative game mode called "The Inverted Spire" where they can go on battles alongside two allies. Teammates can be chosen in two ways: by personally recruiting them or by letting the game's Matchmaking feature "introduce you to a Fireteam of Guardians."

Bungie will also bring competitive multiplayer gaming to the open beta in two modes, namely Countdown and Control. Developers are ushering back the familiar 'player versus player' gaming called Crucible, but Bungie promised brand new mechanics with the help of new maps specifically designed for the new experience.

Open beta players will also have the privilege of discovering at an early time the fighting styles of three new subclasses called the Dawnblade Warlock, Arcstrider Hunter and Sentinel Titan.

Bungie will also let testers explore "Destiny 2's" new social space called The Farm for a very limited duration. It will only open for one hour on Sunday, July 23, at 1 p.m. EDT. However, there will be nothing much to do on The Farm during the one-hour test exploration. The developers explained: "Most vendors and services will be offline. Our goals are to see how many of you it can accommodate at once."

Meanwhile, other services such as Clan Support, Character Progression, and Character Continuity will not be available during the open beta.

Only players who will pre-order "Destiny 2" can test the game months ahead of its release. Purchase should be made "a day or two" before the early access of the beta version is held on July 18-20 for PlayStation 4 players and on July 19-20 for those using Xbox One.

Meanwhile, the open beta on console platforms takes place on July 21-23 while PC gamers will get a schedule sometime in August since the PC version of "Destiny 2" will be released later on Oct. 24.

"Destiny 2" launches on Sept. 6 on PS4 and Xbox One.