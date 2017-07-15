'Destiny 2' Gameplay News: Developers Hint at 'Big, Expansive Stories' and Hope Players Will Complain About It

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional picture of "Destiny 2."

In a recent interview, developers from Bungie promised that "Destiny 2" will have such a huge amount of stories that they hope players will complain about its immensity.

Senior narrative lead Jason Harris and cinematic lead Matthew Ward were recently interviewed by IGN where they mainly discussed the story to be introduced in "Destiny 2" and how it will differ from the first game.

The first "Destiny" game was undoubtedly a success for many reasons such as its game modes, game mechanics and more. However, some reviews cannot overlook how "disappointing" its story was delivered.

In a report by Polygon, "Destiny's" plot was even described as "boring." The same report implied that "Destiny's" narrative did not live up to the promise that it was going to be a first-person shooter with a "sci-fi epic" to tell.

Now, Bungie wants to amend that shortcoming. In the said IGN interview, Harris said: "I can't emphasize enough that we are now ready to tell stories in this world. Big, expansive, cinematic stories."

Ward admitted that it was something they learned in the first "Destiny" game and that made the title somehow "foundational." While not denying the fact that its narrative could be improved, the developers further explained that the plot of the first game "was meant to set up the world and ask a lot of questions."

The developers also hinted that in "Destiny 2," everything has a story. "I hope people complain about how much story we have. That'd be the Reddit thread I'd like to read. 'Too much damn story,'" Ward added.

On other related news, Bungie has already announced important details about the launch of "Destiny 2's" open beta and early access.

Players who have pre-ordered the game at least a day before the early access begins will gain free passes to the open beta that will start on July 18-20 for PlayStation 4 players and on July 19-20 for Xbox One gamers.

Meanwhile, gamers who purchased the PC version of "Destiny 2" will get early access and an open beta in August since this port will be released on a later schedule.

"Destiny 2" will launch on Sept. 6 for PS4 and Xbox One players and on Oct. 24 on PC.