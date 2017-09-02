'Destiny 2' Gameplay News: Game Director Reiterates Returning Players Will Be Rewarded

Twitter/@Bungie Promotional still of the "Destiny 2" open beta gameplay.

In a recent Q&A, a "Destiny 2" developer reiterated that returning players from the first game will be rewarded.

Earlier this week, "Destiny 2" design director Luke Smith answered several questions shared by "Destiny" fans through social media in a Q&A video put up by WIRED.

One of the exciting news from the Q&A session was the assurance that returning "Destiny" players were not entirely on equal footing with the newcomers when starting "Destiny 2." "You're gonna enter the world a little differently than people who didn't play D1," Smith said.

On the other hand, players will need to use the same console platform they had when playing "Destiny 1" to enjoy the loyalty perks. When asked about it, Smith said, "The answer to that is yes."

"If you're an Xbox player, in Destiny 2 on Xbox, we will remember and show you that we remember when you boot up the game and enter the world," he further explained in the video.

Back in June, Bungie confirmed that they were rewarding loyal "Destiny" players by allowing them to carry over some acquired emblems to the sequel game.

While they did not want to spoil anything about the upcoming game, they were obliged to advise existing "Destiny" players that emblems to be earned from in-game events that occurred in July can be brought to and will be relevant in "Destiny 2."

In a blog post shared by Bungie last June, they named "seven Destiny 1 gameplay accomplishments that we'll be carrying over into Destiny 2."

The seven emblems include Laurel Triumphant, Laurea Prima II, Slayer of Oryx, Heard the Call, Young Wolf, Saladin's Pride and Lore Scholar.

Meanwhile, Smith also addressed several questions about "Destiny 2" in the WIRED Q&A that included a funny one about an infamous loot cave bug in the first game.

Smith answered: "The loot cave was a pretty fun time in Destiny 1. What it showed us was that the game that we shipped in 2014 was a game that people wanted to play, and that it also wasn't rewarding enough."

"What we've tried to do with Destiny and now Destiny 2 is make the game feel pretty rewarding so that standing in front of a cave, shooting into it, isn't the best way to play it," he added.

"Destiny 2" will be released on Sept. 6 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while PC users will get the game on Oct. 24.