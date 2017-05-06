'Destiny 2' Gameplay News: Players to Enter a World Without Light?

Bungie drops a tantalizing hint as it sent the invites to the "Destiny 2" reveal event to be held in Los Angeles on May 18. Since the company has been keeping details of "Destiny 2" a close secret, the quote printed on the invite raised a lot of speculation on whether Bungie is changing a core mechanic from "Destiny."

Twitter/DestinyTheGameA promo image of "Destiny 2" on the game's official Twitter account

With a lot of Destiny 2 theories running rampant as the day of the "Destiny 2" reveal draws near, Bungie drops a bombshell with their event invite. The simple message — "Welcome to a World Without Light" — means so much in the context of the game. This element called "Light" is central to the world and story of "Destiny," and it is woven into the game a core aspect of its character progression mechanics.

The mythology of "Destiny" revolves around the "Traveler," a mysterious, distant, and all-powerful entity that gives out Light, the essence of power in the title's established world. This essence also gives life to the Ghosts that travels with each Guardian, and it gives them the ability to save the latter from final death, according to Games Radar.

It is this Light of the Traveler that basically allows humanity in the title to fight. It gives them their abilities, and it is tied into character progression in the game. Without this element, as the game reveal event invite hints at, how far will this change the story and gameplay of "Destiny 2" compared to the original "Destiny?"

The hint in the quote is further supported by an image of a dead Ghost right next to it, bolstering speculation that the Guardians will not be able to rely on the Light as their source of power in "Destiny 2," according to PlayStation Lifestyle. Fans can find out more as the game is revealed on May 18.