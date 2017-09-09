'Destiny 2' Latest News: Bungie Addresses Connectivity Error Bug on PS4 Version

Facebook/DestinyTheGame "Destiny 2" was officially released on Sept. 6 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. A PC launch will follow on Oct. 24.

After "Destiny 2's" successful launch, errors started to bug the game, particularly its PlayStation 4 version.

According to Gamespot, players on Thursday started reporting issues concerning connectivity on the online multiplayer mode. The problem was initially speculated to be caused by the massive number of players who went online during the launch.

Game developer Bungie acknowledged the problem via Twitter. "We are investigating players on PlayStation 4 receiving errors indicating permissions to access online multiplayer may have changed," posted the Bungie Help account.

Players posted on social media the warning they received regarding the connection problem. The message read: "You have lost connection to the Destiny 2 servers. Your permissions to access online multiplayer gameplay may have changed or your profile may have been signed elsewhere."

After looking into the problem, Bungie quickly acted to address the issue. "Issues causing players on PlayStation 4 to receive an error indicating permissions to access online multiplayer have been resolved," wrote Bungie on Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Bungie announced via Twitter that the game's Clan Features will be delayed. "In-game Destiny 2 Clan Features will be unavailable for the first several days after launch. Stay tuned for announcements of availability," wrote Bungie.

One of the main highlights of the Clean Features is the Guided Games. It is a series of challenges that aim to link solo players to different clans. Bungie clarified, however, that the Guided Games will be rolled out slowly since they want to have enough players to form their own clans.

In addition, the Clan Features also give players the ability to create official emblems, and earn several perks while playing.

Returning "Destiny 1" players, on the other hand, were greeted with a striking memorial of their accomplishments in the first game. The tribute comes with impressive black-and-white artworks depicting some of the players' most memorable moments from "Destiny 1."