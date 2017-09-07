'Destiny 2' Latest News: Clan Features' Roll Out Delayed for Several Days

Facebook/DestinyTheGame The PC beta of 'Destiny 2' is now live.

"Destiny 2" is finally out, though gamers will not be able to enjoy its entirety for quite some time.

Game developer Bungie announced via Twitter that the Clan Features will be unplayable for now. "In-game Destiny 2 Clan Features will be unavailable for the first several days after launch. Stay tuned for announcements of availability," wrote the Bungie Help account.

Once the Clan Features are up, they can be accessed through Bungie's website. Some of its main features include the players' ability to create official emblems. Moreover, they can also earn a number of perks for playing.

Perhaps the highlight of the Clan Features is the "Guided Games," which is a series of challenges that connect solo players to clans. The feature, however, will be rolled out little by little. "For Guided Games to have a successful launch, we need time for enough players to form into real Clans and be ready to guide other Guardians," said Bungie in a post.

"If there are too many solo Seekers and not enough Clan Guides, the queues for matching will be quite long. Therefore, we're going to roll out Guided Games as a limited-access 'soft beta,'" Bungie explained. Furthermore, there will only be a "select number of solo players" who can access the Guided Games on Sept. 12.

Last month, game director Luke Smith revealed in a Destiny Support video that returning players from "Destiny 1" will be rewarded. Moreover, he also said that the realistic graphics and details of the game is a testament to Bungie's "amazing team of artists." He shared that they have their own visual style that dates back to the first "Destiny" game.

Meanwhile, community manager David "Deej" Dague confirmed that the game will not be coming to digital platform store Steam. His clarification via Twitter came after "Destiny 2's" microtransaction currency appeared on Steam last month. Dague clarified that an error on their part.