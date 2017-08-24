'Destiny 2' Launch Trailer Latest News: The Speaker's Fate Revealed

"Destiny 2" has a new and official trailer out, and it's a bit different from the teasers that Bungie and Activision have been putting online as of late. This new clip features all new footage never seen before and introduces new details about the conflict that's at the heart of the "Destiny 2" story.

Instagram/DestinyTheGame/Activision Getting caught in the open can be deadly. The Titan's ability to summon a barrier is a critical asset when cover is scarce.

The earlier trailers released for "Destiny 2" puts the highlight on new gameplay mechanics, shinier graphics and new classes. This time, the new launch trailer finally sheds light on the fate of The Speaker, the unspoken leader of what little remains of humanity and the sole point of contact with The Traveler.

The "Destiny 2" beta missions hinted at the fate of The Speaker, but players were then left unsure whether the de-facto leader made it out during the Ghaul assault. This new trailer confirms it.

While The Speaker has not been killed off, he's still out of commission as he has been captured by the Ghaul. Will the remnants of humanity be able to save him? Fans can begin to find out when the game launches in less than a couple of weeks.

There's a lot of brand new in-game footage interspersed with scenes of the Vanguard alliance, and a lot of the class abilities revealed in the game's beta make their appearance here as well. Although things like Ikora shooting a gun while driving a Sparrow are most likely mechanics that players won't be able to do in the actual game itself, as Forbes notes.

More details about "Destiny 2" are expected to come later as Bungie and Activision ramps up the hype machine for the game's launch for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X.

The video below shows the official launch trailer for "Destiny 2," which is about to be released for a beta preview for the PC. The game is set to launch on Sep. 6, just two weeks from now.