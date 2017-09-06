'Destiny 2' Launch Update: Developer Advises Players of Server Queues

Facebook/DestinyTheGame "Destiny 2" will officially launch on Sept. 6.

Game developer Bungie has announced that players may encounter server queues as they try to access its newly released online-only multiplayer first-person shooter, "Destiny 2."

With the servers recently made available online all over the world, Bungie posted a note of caution on its website that stated that due to the influx of players, they might have trouble gaining access. The developer warned gamers on potential problems they could encounter. For example, if they lose the connection or are removed from the queue, they will have to try again since their placement will not be retained. The same thing is applied when they reach the front of the queue but for some reason cannot connect to the "Destiny" servers. According to Bungie, queue times are largely dependent on server traffic.

"During periods of high traffic, players may encounter the Destiny server login queue. Destiny 1 and Destiny 2 feature separate queues. Destiny server queues regulate player population to provide stable conditions for Destiny gameplay," the notice read.

For those who are eager to try out the multiplayer, GameSpot advised that they should bring a bucket of patience. Just like in any other launch of a new game or expansion, MMO players experience this setback. The key is not to speed things up or they will find themselves at the back of the line. Those who have already secured a physical copy, of course, are the lucky ones. They can play the game at their own convenience without the need to queue.

The official launch of "Destiny 2" is on Sept. 6. With the rate things are going with the server launch, it looks like Bungie has scored another success with its first-person shooter. Already, positive reviews are coming in from the critics. Most of the praises are centered on the game's beautiful aesthetics with regards to virtual firearms.