'Destiny 2' Live Action Trailer is an Unexpected Surprise and a Definite Success

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional poster for 'Destiny 2'

Developer Bungie and publisher Activision seems to be on board on bringing the best for the highly-anticipated online multiplayer first-person shooter videogame "Destiny 2" as the live-action trailer has recently caught the attention of the gaming community. Although most were ready to criticize the trailer, it seems that the live action trailer is an unexpected but pleasant surprise.

What makes the "Destiny 2" live action trailer so notable and praise-worthy is that it was able to transition viewers from the mechanics of the real world to the look and feel of the game itself. It showcases how "Destiny 2" will make fans feel good, capitalizing on its humor, personality, and seamless combos.

Another thing, the trailer incites tension without ruining the joke while explaining. It also succeeds in showcasing the game as one with lighthearted and funny campaign, which effectively garnered the attention of both old and new fans of the universe.

"For me, it really was a thing of, from the jump, really being able to talk to [Bungie] and say, look, let's just make sure that as we design all this stuff, as we create a world that, yes, should bring in new players, that we never for a second forget about the core," "Destiny 2" trailer director Jordan Vogt-Roberts told GameSpot."The actual mega fans of Destiny need to be able to watch this and say 'I'm proud of this. This represents the game that I love. This represents the world that I love. I'm glad this thing exists.'"

Vogt-Roberts directed this year's "Kong: Sky Island" and the upcoming "Metal Gear Solid" film. He emphasized that the trailer was meant to show that any labor directed at video games, is a labor of love. This is something that clearly resonated within the gaming community and the "Destiny 2" live action trailer has received its well-deserved praise.

"Destiny 2" was released on Sept. 2 for Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.