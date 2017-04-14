'Destiny 2' News: Additional Areas, Abilities Among New Elements Players May See

When "Destiny 2" comes out later this year, it is expected to introduce a number of new elements to the series. Developers have recently offered some new clues regarding what these could be.

Twitter courtesy of Destiny The Game'Destiny 2' will be released for the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One on Sept. 8

In a new tweet, developers shared that players will soon be given opportunities to "venture to mysterious, unexplored worlds in our solar system."

Once there, players can then look forward to acquiring some new items, and they may even be able to stumble upon new firearms that will help them progress deeper into the game as more powerful foes start to get in their way.

It is not just new locations and possibly even new weapons that players may see and find as they go through the game.

Along the way, developers indicated that players will also be able to work on further honing their many combat abilities, including ones that are being introduced in "Destiny 2."

The new game additions do not end there. Since this is a sequel, players can also expect that a new narrative will be at the heart of this upcoming game. Over on its official website, the developers teased that players will soon need to find and subsequently reunite great heroes from years past, while also learning to band together as there is a great threat looming.

The threat imposed by Ghaul and the Red Legion will be a constant presence in the sequel, and finding out how to take them down will be one thing players need to find out for themselves.

Interested players can learn even more about what the sequel has to offer in the not too distant future, as gameplay footage is scheduled to be showcased for the first time on May 18.

"Destiny 2" is officially set to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and also for the PC on Sept. 8.