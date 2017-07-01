'Destiny 2' News: Early Beta Schedule Announced

Facebook/DestinyTheGame"Destiny 2" arrives in September.

Bungie officially announced the start date of the upcoming beta for its highly anticipated "Destiny 2."

On the game's official Facebook page, the game developer revealed that those who pre-ordered the game and will use PlayStation 4 to play "Destiny 2" will have an early access to the beta compared to those who own other gaming console systems.

The PlayStation 4 players can start enjoying the beta testing phase on Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. PT. They have an entire day to check out the beta form of the game before other console owners catch up, since those who own the Xbox One and pre-ordered the game will be allowed to join the beta testing on Wednesday, July 19.

However, those who pre-ordered the game on PC will still have to wait longer since the game developer has yet to announce its beta schedule that is set to begin sometime in August.

Meanwhile, the game developer also confirmed in an interview that "Destiny 2" will no longer feature random weapon perks that players in the first "Destiny" game enjoyed.

"There aren't random rolls on weapons anymore. Better Devils is a Crucible hand cannon [in Destiny 2], and what it has on it is what it has on it. Period," the upcoming sequel's game director Luke Smith said in an interview with Mashable.

This means that all the weapons and armor in the upcoming game already have a hand-crafted lineup of stats and perks. "You can look at all the hand cannons now [for example] and track the data for everything," Smith also said.

The upcoming change will reportedly allow Bungie to have more flexibility in terms of implementing tweaks and balances in the game since all the weapons will have a standalone effect.

The game developer will finally ship the copies of "Destiny 2" in public starting Sept. 6.