'Destiny 2' News: Game Developers Enjoy Playing the Entire Game at Home

While worldwide players await the highly anticipated "Destiny 2" livestream event from Bungie on Thursday, May 18, people behind the game are already playing and enjoying it at home.

Facebook/DestinyTheGame"Destiny 2" livestream event on May 18

After three years of not posting anything, Bungie resumed its podcast to reveal it has the privilege to test the game at home.

While the podcast does not reveal any major details about "Destiny 2," game director Luke Smith shares some tidbits about playing the game.

"We have the whole game at home, in a private test realm, and we're playing the s*** out of it. That's actually pretty motivating because you can see the things that are going amazing and the things that are still rough," he shares on the podcast. "We're not done, we've got plenty of work in front of us. If you were playing right now you'd see unnamed items and missing icons, but having a version of the game where you can sit on your couch and relax is great."

Smith also mentions during the podcast that unveiling the sequel of the highly popular "Destiny" multiplayer online game, which was released in 2011, feels like a birthing process.

The Bungie podcast can be downloaded on iTunes.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that SMG weapons could soon find their way to "Destiny 2." According to reports, Bungie might have hinted about the inclusion of the SMG in the latest promotional teaser of the game posted on its Twitter account.

Only 3 days left until the Destiny 2 Worldwide Gameplay Premiere. https://t.co/fsZui51ZRO pic.twitter.com/Ux3t08GEeB — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) May 15, 2017

Furthermore, according to reports, YouTuber Arekkz points out that the rumored SMG weapon is held by the game's intricately dressed warrior. It is also mentioned that the rifle does not only look different but it is also being held in a new way. However, the game developer has yet to confirm the weapon's inclusion in the game.

"Destiny 2" is expected to be released on PlayStation 4 and PC on Sept. 8.