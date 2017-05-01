'Destiny 2' News: Gameplay for the PC, PS4 Versions Expected To Be Shown on May 18

The long wait for "Destiny 2" is going to last for a few more months, but the wait for the first look at its gameplay is only going to last for a few more weeks.

Developers already announced previously that the gameplay premiere for the sought-after sequel would take place on May 18 via a livestream event, and recently, they have provided more details about this.

In a new post on Bungie.net, the developers confirmed that "some special guests from the media and our community" will be in attendance during the livestream event, but they will be on hand not just to see the sequel in action for the first time.

After the livestream itself is finished, those guests present at the event will get some hands-on time with the game.

On top of that, the developers also confirmed that gameplay footage for two versions of the sequel will be showcased. Specifically, the PC and PS4 versions of "Destiny 2" are the ones that will get the attention on May 18, which may not be that surprising for fans who have been following the news surrounding this game.

As WWG pointed out, showing off the PC version of the sequel during the upcoming event would seem to be a priority, given that this would be the first time that the franchise will be played on the platform.

When it comes to the PS4, the reason that version of the game may be highlighted is because there are bonus pieces of content being made available for it, and developers may want to show those off.

There is no word yet on when the first gameplay footage for the Xbox One port will be provided.

One more thing, fans who may not be able to attend the event will still be able to catch the livestream from home, so they will not have to miss out on the gameplay premiere.

