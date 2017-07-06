'Destiny 2' News: 'More Robust Pipeline Of Content' Will Support Sequel, Says Activision

Twitter courtesy of Destiny The Game 'Destiny 2' is expected to receive better post-launch DLC support than its predecessor

"Destiny 2" is attempting to right the many perceived wrongs of its predecessor, and that will apparently extend even to post-launch support.

To say that fans were not exactly all too pleased with the pace at which downloadable content was released for the original "Destiny" game would be a bit of an understatement, but it was apparently not just them who were irked by the whole thing.

Speaking recently to Gamesindustry.biz, Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg said that he too was not happy with the "cadence" of new DLC releases.

Hirshberg continued, "We got a lot right with Destiny 1, but one of the things we didn't do was keep up with the demand for new content." The CEO believes that the DLC packs released for the original game were good but they were not enough as fans still showed that they wanted to see even more.

The fans that share that sentiment with Hirshberg may be pleased to know that things are expected to change with regards to the type of DLC support "Destiny 2" will receive.

According to Hirshberg, a "more robust pipeline of content" will be set up for the sequel. To help make that a reality, High Moon Studios and Vicarious Visions have been brought in as additional developers who will work with the folks from Bungie to churn out post-launch content.

Getting more people involved can certainly help speed up the production of DLC, but given that these are still different developers, it will be worth seeing just how in-sync these post-launch releases will be.

Specific DLC plans for the sequel are still being kept under wraps for now, though.

More details regarding the type of DLC support "Destiny 2" will receive should be made available after the game itself launches for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Sept. 6 and for the PC on Oct. 24.