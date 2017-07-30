'Destiny 2' News: PC Beta Dated, System Requirements and DLC Schedule Detailed

(Photo: Bungie) A promotional image for "Destiny 2."

The "Destiny 2" beta for the personal computer (PC) platform will begin on Aug. 29. Those who preordered the game can jump-start the beta the day prior.

Bungie has also detailed the system requirements so players can prepare for the big event. Gamers would need a beefy PC to handle the game.

"Destiny 2" players should manage with an Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX-4350 for the central processing unit (CPU), but the recommended models are the Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

The graphics processing unit (GPU) required by "Destiny 2" are the Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 390, but it should look much better with the GeForce GTX 660 2GB or the AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB.

Last but not the least, the minimum required random-access memory (RAM) to play "Destiny 2" smoothly on the PC is 6 GB, but the recommended amount is 8 GB.

The much-awaited PC version of "Destiny 2" can run in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps) although it can support up to a whopping 144 fps with the right PC makings.

Players who preordered the game can get their early access code for the beta from the Bungie website. Each customer will only get one redeem code so those who already used it on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) or Xbox One beta will not be able to reuse it on the PC beta.

"Destiny 2" will be released on the consoles on Sept. 6 while the PC version is not coming until Oct. 24. Some gamers are worried that the release of the downloadable content (DLC) for the latter might run behind its Xbox One and PS4 counterparts.

However, Bungie has already clarified that there will be no delay on "Destiny 2" DLC release for the PC. The deferred release of the game to the platform is for the studio to simply make sure it will be as amazing as gamers expect it.