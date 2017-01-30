Destiny 2 News, Release Date: New Info Coming Next Month at Activision Earnings Call?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Bungie is preparing a new update for "Destiny," but rumor has it that the developer is also gearing up for a major reveal about the highly anticipated "Destiny 2."

BungieA promotional image of Bungie's "Destiny"

Fans are expecting that "Destiny" publisher Activision will have something to announce about the sequel at their earnings call this February.

A Reddit user that goes by the name wallie123321 points out that it was during that month last year that Activision revealed major details about the "Rise of Iron" expansion released for "Destiny."

February 2015 also saw the official reveal of the critically acclaimed "The Taken King" downloadable content (DLC) for the original game.

This gives the impression that February is pretty special for Bungie and Activision when it comes to major announcements about anything "Destiny."

With that in consideration, this has the Redditor thinking that next month might come bearing gifts for fans of the franchise in the form of new information about "Destiny 2."

The game is set for release later this year, but Bungie has been tight-lipped about it. Many believe it is high time for the developer to preview the much-awaited sequel.

"We do not know if it is still coming out this year, but if history repeats itself during Activision's fourth quarter results we should have a couple answers on at least what 2017 has in store for us guardians," the Reddit user wrote.

It is unclear at the moment if "Destiny 2" is still coming out later this year with Bungie choosing to not mention it. However, should the tipster hit the nail on the head, the studio's silence will end soon.

While the expected "Destiny 2" reveal is still up in the air, next month will still be something to "Destiny" players as the Bungie Live Team has announced the HotFix 2.5.0.2 for "mid-February."

"The main goal of 2.5.0.2 is to adjust all sorts of attacks and counter attacks in the Crucible," the group detailed on their latest weekly update, which can be read here.