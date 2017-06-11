'Destiny 2' News, Release Date: Sequel to Boast 'Best PVP' by Bungie, Introduce Secret Locations

Bungie is making a change in the highly anticipated sequel "Destiny 2" based on what they have heard from fans who played the original.

(Photo: Bungie)A promotional image for "Destiny 2."

Some gamers who explored "Destiny 1" inside out were left frustrated after getting nothing out of dead ends even after going through a lot of trouble getting there.

Many players like to travel around the locations and check out anything that might lead them to something else, which the first "Destiny" game had a lot of.

Bungie will rectify this by introducing in "Destiny 2" what they are calling Lost Sectors, which can be found all over the game. These new additions were discussed by project lead Mark Noseworthy in an interview with PlayStation Trophies.

"Lost Sectors are like mini dungeons that are hidden in the world. If there's a door somewhere and looks like there might be something behind it, then there probably is," he explained.

"At the end of that spot behind the door, there's a boss with a key, guarding a cache of treasure. There are dozens of these hidden across the destinations," he went on to say.

Bungie takes pride in the open-world environments in "Destiny 2" including the European Dead Zone, which stands as the largest destination the developer has ever built.

In their effort to make these destinations places that players can "inhabit," gamers can expect the European Dead Zone to make way for doing patrols, searching for treasure maps and playing adventures.

Noseworthy said that there is nothing to worry about in these "Destiny 2" destinations as far as loading times. There is no need to return to orbit as players can spend "hours and hours" in the European Dead Zone.

During the same interview, Noseworthy went so far as to say that the upcoming "Destiny" sequel will feature the "best PVP [player vs. player]" experience Bungie has ever done.