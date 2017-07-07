'Destiny 2' News: Social Space Featured in New Preview

Facebook/DestinyTheGame "Destiny 2" releases Sept. 6 for consoles and Oct. 24 for PC.

Developed by Bungie, "Destiny 2" is one of the highly anticipated game titles of the year. It represents the developer's attempt at trying something new, and it has previously said that it is unlike anything it has done before. Recently, a tour of the new social space of "Destiny 2" is setting expectations high for the game published by Activision.

IGN published the video of a tour led by Bungie's Ryan Ebenger. It features the new social space of "Destiny 2," called The Farm. It features a lot of things that gamers were thrilled to see. For one thing, Bungie does not disappoint in terms of the scale of the space. The original release of the game title features social spaces that are wide and vast enough to have players exploring its every corner. The Farm is equipped with familiar facilities like the post office and a Cryptarch for analyzing new gear.

According to reports, The Farm is capable of holing up to 26 players at one instance and it will be an integral part of the storyline as they progress through the campaign. There will be new characters, villains, and civilian survivors who will turn The Farm into a safe haven that can protect them from enemies.

Meanwhile, a quick run through the game has revealed several interesting things about "Destiny 2" that the developers have been tight-lipped about. The preview of the new social space features what looks, and probably is, a robot. Speculations of "Destiny 2" have some fans theorizing that this might have something to do with a new game mode and will play an integral part and role in the Crucible. Meanwhile, others also saw vanguard robots, which would actually make sense considering what the Guardians went through after Red Legion.

"Destiny 2" is set to be released on Sept. 6 for consoles and Oct. 24 for PC.