'Destiny 2' News: Storylines Regarding the Red Legion and Planets To Be Featured Prominently in Sequel

With "Destiny 2," developers are aiming to make up for the shortcomings of the original offering, and that includes making sure that there are clear storylines present this time around.

Twitter courtesy of Destiny The GameA greater emphasis on storytelling is featured in 'Destiny 2'

Speaking recently to GamesRadar, director Luke Smith hinted that the developers are doing what is needed to make sure the stories are told as they should be.

According to Smith, there is a main narrative sprawling across the sequel. He called it the "main campaign" and also shared that it is the one that has been talked about in trailers.

For those unaware, the main storyline of the sequel is expected to focus on humanity's struggle against the Red Legion, a fearsome force led by Ghaul.

Ghaul and the Red Legion have already left people scrambling as they remain unaware of how they can stand against such an awesome force. The Red Legion are driven to conquer and are strangers to the concept of backing down.

Success against them seems impossible but that is where the players come in as they will be tasked with traveling to the far reaches of the solar system in search of anyone, or even anything that can help in the battle against Ghaul and the Red Legion.

The story of humanity's fight against the Red Legion will not be the only one told in "Destiny 2," however.

As Smith noted, there are additional layers of storylines included in the game. These additional layers will reveal more about the planets in the game as well as their inhabitants. These other storylines are not necessarily connected to the main one concerning the Red Legion, but they will likely be worth exploring as well.

The greater emphasis on telling stories should be a welcome change for players who longed for a more narrative-driven experience in the original.

Players will be able to see these stories unfold for themselves as soon as "Destiny 2" is released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Sept. 6 and for the PC on Oct. 24.