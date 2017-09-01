Destiny 2 Osiris DLC Features: First DLC Details, Release Date Leaked

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional poster for 'Destiny 2'

According to reports, the upcoming "Destiny 2" downloadable content (DLC) pack is rumored to be called "The Curse of Osiris." The first DLC for "Destiny 2" will reportedly include the space wizard named Osiris, as well as a brand-new patrol zone in Mercury.

The leaked information claimed that "The Curse of Osiris" DLC will be released sometime in December, just three months after the release of the sequel to the best-selling online-only multiplayer first-person shooter game from Bungie. The main game is slated for release worldwide on Sept. 6.

The source also mentioned that the upcoming DLC will feature a new patrol zone that can be seen on the planet Mercury, as well as a brand-new social space on the Lighthouse. In "Destiny," the Lighthouse social space can only be accessible by players who managed to come up with a flawless record during the Trials of Osiris gauntlet.

While the Lighthouse in the first "Destiny" game did not come with special features, it can be speculated that it could become an actual working social space when it seems in the upcoming DLC for "Destiny 2."

The story of the DLC is expected to center on the player's quest to save Osiris from a robotic alien called Vex. However, there are no details yet about how Vex managed to capture Osiris, and where the alien will take him.

In the first "Destiny" game, Osiris had always been part of the game's folklore but the character has yet to appear in the actual game. If the leaked information turns out to be true, it means that players will finally get the chance to see the wizard Osiris for the first time.

Although excitement has already started to build up among fans, Bungie has yet to confirm the existence of the rumored "Destiny 2: The Curse of Osiris" DLC.