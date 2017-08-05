'Destiny 2' PC Beta Features, Updates: PC Players Get Two Added Features Not Found on Consoles

Facebook/DestinyTheGame PC Beta of "Destiny 2" begins August 28

Those who signed up for the PC beta of "Destiny 2" will get an exclusive bonus feature that will not be available for those who opt to experience the game on consoles.

Even if they have to wait longer to enjoy the beta version of the highly anticipated shooter game, "Destiny 2" PC players will be able to enjoy the Countdown and Control multiplayer modes during the exclusive beta edition.

This is on top of the usual beta contents that are being enjoyed by PlayStation 4 and Xbox One that include the opening Homecoming story mission and the Inverted Spire Strike.

Bungie discussed that main aim of the game's PC beta in its latest community update on its website. It includes the checking of the functionality of "Destiny 2" on a new gaming platform to allow PC players to have the first dibs on the game, as well as to open up a venue to incorporate added surprises for the final edition of the best-selling shooter video game's sequel.

"The PC Beta will also include evidence of some additional tuning of the player experience. We've answered feedback on how often you have access to power ammo or your super abilities. These changes will be subtle. If you were onboard for the console Beta, see if you can detect them. If this is your first dance with Destiny, be sure to tell us how it feels," the game developer also states.

However, the PC beta of "Destiny 2" will not allow any apps "to insert code into the game client" to avoid cheating.

The start of the beta period of "Destiny 2" for PC players is reportedly scheduled on Monday, Aug. 28, for those who pre-ordered the game, while the public will be able to enjoy it on Aug. 29. It will conclude on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Bungie will release "Destiny 2" on PC on Tuesday, Oct. 24.