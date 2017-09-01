'Destiny 2' PC Beta: Recommended Settings and Performance Guide

"Destiny 2" is out in Beta form for the PC, and fans can now get a preview of how well the game will run on their rig. The consensus so far is that Activision has come through for PC players, making the game run very well even on PCs with middling hardware.

Instagram/DestinyTheGame/Activision A promo image for "Destiny 2" featuring Ikora, as seen on the upcoming game's official Instagram handle.

An Intel Core i5 at 3.4 GHz, coupled with a GeForce GTX 970 and 8 GB of memory is close to what Bungie and Activision would recommend for their upcoming game, but the development team of "Destiny 2" has provided a ton of options for players to fine-tune their PC experience, as GameSpot noted.

There are the options for game resolution, V-Sync, field of view and brightness, as expected. After that, however, is where it gets comprehensive. PC players are treated to a whole range of options, from Anti-aliasing modes and foliage detail controls up to options for effects like Chromatic Aberration and Film Grain.

Disabling V-sync uncaps the frame rate to more than 60 frames per second, which is a setting welcomed by owners of high-rate monitors. Field of View (FOV), meanwhile, controls how much a player can see from the screen periphery. PC gamers with ultra wide monitors should take advantage of this setting.

The game supports various anti-aliasing methods, and even with Subpixel Morphological Anti-Aliasing (SMAA) on, the game runs along fine in 1080p for the GTX 970. The Multi-sample Anti-aliasing (MSAA) mode may give better quality, but it is still being optimized by Bungie as of this time.

In the menus, Anisotropic Filtering is called Texture Anisotropy. It's a setting that corrects textures seen from a distance or via an extreme angle, and it offers a good increase in visual quality for minimal performance impact.

All things considered, "Destiny 2" on the PC is very forgiving for its specs, remaining stable and responsive even with the settings cranked up on modest PC specs. Players also have plenty of options to get the most out of their system as well.

The video below has just been released by Activision, and it gives a brief introduction to just what "Destiny 2" is all about. The action shooter game is coming on Wednesday, Sep. 6 to the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in less than a week.