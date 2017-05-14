'Destiny 2' Release Date: Gameplay Coming Next Week; Pet Summons Hinted?

Fans will be treated with gameplay footage from the highly anticipated online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game "Destiny 2" this week.

(Photo: Bungie)A screenshot from "Destiny 2."

Bungie is counting down to the big day on their website, with the time ending on May 18. On that day, gamers will learn about the gameplay, which has a lot to offer as the sequel is some sort of a reboot from the first game.

To further build up the launch of "Destiny 2," Bungie also released a variety of "Destiny 2" hats, which feature designs that gamers believe hint at the gameplay for the sequel.

The hats featured animal symbols, which had gamers speculating as to what they could mean. Some pointed out that they are the same symbols on the previewed armors of the guardians.

Others say that Bungie could actually be hinting at a new feature for "Destiny 2." Per speculations, the sequel might allow users to summon pets and the animals on the hats are the ones they could call for and are representative of the main classes, namely the Hunter, Titan and Warlock.

There are those who believe that they are the long-rumored new subclasses coming to the game although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Of course, these are only speculations. Bungie is keeping much of everything close to their chest although fans can expect to learn more about "Destiny 2" gameplay this week.

With regard to the merchandise, the "Destiny 2" hats will be made available on July 29. By then, fans hope that information about the meaning of the symbols will be revealed.

It is also being said that there will be new combat abilities to learn in "Destiny 2." This will be one of the changes from the original that are expected in the sequel.

"Destiny 2" will be released on Sept. 8 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.