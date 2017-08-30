'Destiny 2' Release Date, Latest News: PC Beta Impresses Critics, to Feature The Farm for Limited Time

Facebook/DestinyTheGame The PC beta of 'Destiny 2' is now live.

Fans are now able to play the PC beta of "Destiny 2," the upcoming sequel from Bungie. And if reports are to be believed, the PC version looks very impressive.

The beta is open to everyone through Battle.net, and Bungie recently announced that The Farm will be available for players who want to explore the area. For those who are unaware, The Farm is a social space designed for mingling, buying things and going on quests.

According to the developer, The Farm will only be open for a limited amount of time so players should make sure they are online and ready to socialize. However, it looks like players will not be able to buy anything just yet because the vendors will not be around during the open beta.

Tomorrow from 5 PM to 7 PM Pacific, the Farm will be open to players in the PC Beta. Come take in the scenery. The Vendors have the day off. pic.twitter.com/DsBj8Xh0hJ — Bungie (@Bungie) August 29, 2017

Regardless, most critics seem convinced that "Destiny 2" is going to be worth the wait and hype based on the PC beta. According to The Verge, project lead Mark Noseworthy said at Gamescom that Bungie had the goal of making the PC version of "Destiny 2" seem like it is "native to the platform."

In his review of the PC beta, The Verge's Sam Byford went on to say that the game is "jaw-droppingly hot and doesn't skip a beat." The game also runs on consoles, and console players already had their chance to take part in the beta. However, with the PC, players can tweak the settings to their liking.

"The improvements aren't just technical. Destiny 2 plays really well with a keyboard and mouse," Byford wrote.

Meanwhile, Forbes' Paul Tassi describes the PC beta as "simply stunning," admitting that he was not that excited about the PC version of the game until now.

"I'm blown away by this beta, and if you read my writing regularly, you'll know I'm not impressed easily," Tassi wrote. "The changes from the console beta are exactly what the game needed, and how well this runs and plays on PC is a total gamechanger."

"Destiny 2" will arrive on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Sept. 6, and on the PC on Oct. 24.