'Destiny 2' Release Date News: Developers Set Earlier Launch to Keep Servers From Crashing

Game developers recently explained why they opted to move the "Destiny 2" launch a couple of days earlier than originally planned.

Promotional photo for 'Destiny 2' from Bungie

When "Destiny 2's" release date was first announced in late March along with the dropping of its trailer, Bungie marked Friday, Sept. 8 as the initial launch for consoles. However, earlier this month, that was changed and moved forward to Wednesday, Sept. 6.

While it might not seem like a big difference, it is actually a major change as far as Bungie's online servers are concerned.

"Destiny 2" and its predecessor "Destiny" are both online-only multiplayer games, which means the titles' operations and processes happen with the help of healthy working servers. Thus, a heavy traffic of gamers might cause Bungie's servers to encounter some problems and, worse, could crash the game's operations.

Talking to Games Radar, "Destiny 2" director Luke Smith explained the reason behind the launch schedule change, saying: "We were looking at a bunch of logistics; the technical diligence."

Smith added: "Our games at Bungie historically have their highest concurrency on the Saturday of their first week. And so, by [originally] going out on a Friday, I think we were putting our technical teams at a risk."

Smith further explained that placing the release date on a Wednesday gives the developers "some time to adjust the scalability on the servers if we need to, if the game is bigger than we anticipated."

Bungie's concern of a possible server breakdown is legitimate as it was noted that the first game, "Destiny," has already gathered around 30 million gamers.

"Destiny 2" will be the first in the franchise to be launched on the PC platform. It will definitely invite more gamers to register for the game especially when "Destiny 2" will exclusively run at 60 frames per second on PC.

"Destiny 2" is slated to be released on PC at a much later date - Tuesday, Oct. 24.